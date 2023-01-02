Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 112,753 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,753 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.43% of Saia worth $71,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.93.

Saia Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $209.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $342.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

