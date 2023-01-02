631,805 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 631,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,012,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

