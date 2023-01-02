Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,491 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Hess worth $89,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HES opened at $141.82 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

