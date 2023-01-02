Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $97.13 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,300 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.22% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $97,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.