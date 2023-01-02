IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,054 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $86,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $204.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

