Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.57% of Valmont Industries worth $90,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $330.67 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

