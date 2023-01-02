Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $81,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OVV opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.