Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,447 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.96% of Pool worth $120,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $302.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $569.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.82.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.