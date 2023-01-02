Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,998 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.9% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Splunk stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

