Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 2,800 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up approximately 3.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in HEICO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEICO Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Shares of HEI opened at $153.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.99. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

