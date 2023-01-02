Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.10 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

