Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

