Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,475 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

