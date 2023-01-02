Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.