TLW Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TLW Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

