Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $339.10 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $660.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day moving average is $395.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

