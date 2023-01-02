Platform Technology Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

