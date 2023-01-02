First National Corp MA ADV Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

