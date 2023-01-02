Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

