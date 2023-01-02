S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 150.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
