Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of LFCR opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.