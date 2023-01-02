Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.94 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.13.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $41,437,542. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

