SMART Global (SGH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. SMART Global has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.75 EPS.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SGH opened at $14.88 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
