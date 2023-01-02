Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 135 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

