Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,016,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,523 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 4.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $55,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

