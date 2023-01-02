J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,067 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 74.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

