Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $559.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

