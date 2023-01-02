Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.