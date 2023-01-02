City State Bank Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

