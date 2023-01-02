Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,272,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 807,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,827,000 after buying an additional 145,997 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

