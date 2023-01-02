Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

