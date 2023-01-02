SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. SMART Global has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.75 EPS.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMART Global stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SMART Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

