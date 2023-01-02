Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

