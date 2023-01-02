Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 48.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $49.98 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

