The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $248.11 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

