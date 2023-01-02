Xponance Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $65,751,458. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,466.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,468.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,280.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

