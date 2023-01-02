Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $190.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

