High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

