J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.