Optimum Investment Advisors Has $94,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $276.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

