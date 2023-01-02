High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $388.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $658.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.19, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

