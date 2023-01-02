Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

