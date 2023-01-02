Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Zscaler by 142.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 0.0 %

Zscaler stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.