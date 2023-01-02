Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

