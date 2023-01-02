AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 422,827 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $103,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.