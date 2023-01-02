AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,535 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 87.49% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $42,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SENT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $27.68.

