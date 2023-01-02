AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 93,337 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $66,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

