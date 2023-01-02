AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,862 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $66,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

