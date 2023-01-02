AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $114.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

