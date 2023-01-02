AE Wealth Management LLC Has $37.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,779 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $37,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after buying an additional 8,482,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.03 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

